Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Spider-Man star Tom Holland posted on Instagram Friday a reunion he had with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

Holland uploaded a series of selfies he took of himself and Downey with one image featuring the actor's holding up action figures of Spider-Man and Iron Man.

"We did it Mr. Stark!" Holland captioned the images in reference to a quote Spider-Man says to Downey's Iron Man, aka Tony Stark.

Iron Man was a mentor to Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe starting with 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Downey also appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming with Downey and Holland also showing up together in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The selfies come after news that Sony Pictures and Disney's Marvel Studios will no longer be working together on Holland's Spider-Man series.

Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man on film and had a partnership in place with Disney that allowed the iconic wall crawler appear in the Marvel cinematic universe.

It was reported that Disney and Sony were unable to reach a new agreement with Disney wanting a co-financing stake. This has also led to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige no long being involved in the Spider-Man series where he acted as a lead producer on Homecoming and Far From Home.

"We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film," Sony said in a statement.