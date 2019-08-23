'Greener Grass' trailer shows bizarre suburbia from comedy duo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- IFC Midnight released a trailer for their dark comedy Greener Grass on Friday. The debut feature film from writer/directors and stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 18 and On Demand simultaneously.

The trailer gives a hint at DeBoer and Luebbe's bizarre suburbia where a mom believes her son turned into a dog and gives her newborn baby away, and then asks for it back. That may only scratch the surface of Greener Grass as the official synopsis also mentions a psycho yoga teacher and a husband drinking pool water.

Greener Grass premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film is based on their short of the same title which played in competition at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. The duo performed at Upright Citizens Brigade and partnered in 2015. They've directed episodes of Adam Ruins Everything on TruTV and sold a television pilot to IFC.

The Greener Grass cast includes other improv and comedy veterans like SNL's Beck Bennett, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, Neil Casey, and Mary Holland.