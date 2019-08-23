'Lady and the Tramp' share meal in poster for live-action film

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lady and the Tramp share their iconic spaghetti dinner in a first poster for the live-action film.

Disney+ shared a poster and release date, Nov. 12, for the new movie Friday at the D23 Expo.

The poster shows Lady and Tramp gazing into each other's eyes during a romantic meal at Tony's Italian restaurant. Tony and his chef Joe can be seen singing in the background.

"Lady and the Tramp, a new take on a timeless classic, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12," the caption reads.

Lady and the Tramp is a remake of Disney's animated 1955 film of the same name. The original spaghetti scene is set to the song "Bella Notte."

The new film is directed by Charlie Bean and features the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann play Darling and Jim Dear.

CNN reported Wednesday that Monte, a 2-year-old rescue dog, plays Tramp in the live-action remake. Monte is a terrier mix that was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers, one of whom adopted the pup.

Disney+ also shared a poster and release date, Nov. 12, for the new Christmas movie Noelle. The film stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa Claus' daughter and son.

"Noelle, an original film starring @AnnaKendrick47, Bill Hader, and @BillyEichner only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12," the caption reads.

The Disney+ TV lineup includes the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a High School Musical series and the show The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The series also premiere Nov. 12.