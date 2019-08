Aug. 21 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed Succession for a third season.

Starring Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Natalie Gold, Parker Sawyers, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong, the darkly comic show is about the aging owner of and ruthless heirs to the Roy media empire. It is set in contemporary New York City.

Season 2 is now airing.

The series is up for five Emmy Awards, including Best Drama.