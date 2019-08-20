'Inconvenient Truth' director launches Bill Gates docuseries on Netflix

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Netflix announced via Twitter the premiere of a three-part documentary on legendary technology mogul Bill Gates. Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates will have three parts to try to encapsulate the Microsoft founder and humanitarian behind the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"@BillGates is trying to solve some of the world's most persistent problems and our new three-part documentary - "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" - offers an unprecedented peek inside the mind of the celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist," the Tweet reads.

Davis Guggenheim, the Oscar-winning director of An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala, directs the Netflix series. The image attached to the tweet asks questions such as "What am I missing? What do I need to think about? Do we have time?" suggesting that these are the questions Gates asks himself which lead him to discoveries.

.@BillGates is trying to solve some of the world's most persistent problems and our new three-part documentary - "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" - offers an unprecedented peek inside the mind of the celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist pic.twitter.com/vUqttK3v1f— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 20, 2019

In the replies, an account asked, "Can he solve the problem of @netflix inexplicably canceling shows with large, passionate fan bases?" The OA was created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling also starred. Its surprise launch in 2016 became a trending watercooler topic. Its second season premiered in March and Netflix canceled the series in August.

The announcement was met by some disappointed Netflix fans. This year, Netflix canceled many fan favorite shows including all of its Marvel series, One Day at a Time, which was then picked up by Pop, Tuca & Bertie and others.

The series premieres September 20 on Netflix.