Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving Elite fans a glimpse of Season 2.

The streaming service released a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), his brother, Nano (Jaime Lorente), Polo (Álvaro Rico), Carla (Ester Expósito), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and other characters.

The teaser shows the characters of Elite protect their secrets and lies following Marina's (María Pedraza) death in Season 1. Samuel (Escamilla) vows to prove Nano's (Lorente) innocence in Marina's murder.

"I'm going to do everything I can to get you out. No matter the cost," Samuel tells his brother.

Meanwhile, Polo (Rico), Marina's actual killer, and Carla (Expósito), attempt to cover their tracks.

"Samuel suspects both of us," Carla says.

Arón Piper co-stars as Ander, with Mina El Hammani as Nadia, Omar Ayuso as Omar and Danna Paola as Lu. Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós and Jorge Lopez join the cast in Season 2.

Elite follows the students at the exclusive private school Las Encinas. Season 2 premieres Sept. 6 on Netflix.