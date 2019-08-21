'Doctor Who' fan favorite Billie Piper to star in Sky's 'I Hate Suzie'

English actress Billie Piper attends the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at The Palladium in London on November 30, 2014. UPI/Paul Treadway | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Doctor Who and Penny Dreadful actress Billie Piper has signed on to star in the Sky drama, I Hate Suzie.

Slated to debut in 2020, the eight-part series was written by Lucy Prebble whose credits include Succession and Enron.

Piper, who co-created the show, plays Suzie Pickles, "a star on the wane" who "has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position," a press release said.

"It's taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favorite writer in London -- to work with me again. We feel we've created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point," Piper said.

The women previously collaborated on the ITV series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl.