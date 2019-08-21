Rebel Wilson to host comedy competition for Amazon

Actress Rebel Wilson attends the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comic actress Rebel Wilson has signed on to host the Amazon comedy series, "Last One Laughing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson has signed on to host the Australian edition of Amazon's international comedy competition, Last One Laughing.

To be taped in Sydney, the six-episode show will feature 10 Australian comedians battling for the top prize of $68,000.

Set to debut in 2020, it follows hit versions from Japan and Mexico that are already streaming.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Prime Video family of creators and talent," Wilson said in a press release. "I've already had the chance to work with Alexa -- she's great -- and on Audible, so working with Prime Video seemed like an obvious choice. I can't wait to see what these talented Australian comedians come up with and how far they'll go to take home the prize."

Wilson is known for her work in the films Bridesmaids, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

She will soon be seen in the films Cats and Jojo Rabbit.