'Million Dollar Listing New York' star Luis D. Ortiz expecting baby girl

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Million Dollar Listing New York star Luis D. Ortiz is going to be a dad.

The 32-year-old real estate broker and television personality confirmed he's expecting his first child during Thursday's episode of the Bravo series.

Ortiz shared the news while reflecting on the two years he spent away from New York. He met his longtime business associate Ronita Kalra's daughter during the episode.

"It's crazy how much things have transpired since the time I left New York. It's very beautiful to see it," Ortiz said. "I've been through a lot these past two years, a lot of ups, a lot of downs. But every day gets better, and seeing this only makes me happy."

"I can't have all of these beautiful things right now if there's a big part of me that's broke," he added. "I hope that's not true, that I have to fix myself before I have a kid. Because I am having a kid. Yeah, seriously. I'm having a kid. I'm having a baby girl."

Ortiz initially joined Million Dollar Listing New York in Season 2, which aired in 2013. He left New York City in 2017 after starring in four seasons, but returned to the city and Million Dollar Listing New York this year.

Million Dollar Listing New York co-stars Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman. Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, welcomed twins, daughter Milla and son Fredrick, in November.