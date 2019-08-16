Kristen Wiig attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Despicable Me 3" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Wiig reportedly got engaged to Avi Rothman after more than three years of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig is reportedly engaged to be married.

TMZ said Friday the 45-year-old actress and comedian is engaged to her boyfriend, actor and producer Avi Rothman.

People confirmed Wiig and Rothman got engaged earlier this year. Wiig was spotted wearing a large diamong ring on her left hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Booksmart in May.

Wiig and Rothman were first spotted together in Kauai, Hawaii, in May 2016. Sources told People at the time that the couple had been secretly dating for a few months.

"They're really happy together," the insider said.

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. She said in an interview with Look in 2013 that she was open to marrying again.

"I believe if you're in a good, healthy relationship, there is nothing better," Wiig said of marriage. "I think it's right for some people, and I know a lot of people who didn't believe in it, then they met someone."

"It depends on what your definition of marriage is," she added. "If you find that one person who makes you really happy, it can work and if it's worth it, you just have to keep fighting for it."

Wiig stars in the big-screen adaptation of Where'd You Go, Bernadette, which opened in theaters Friday. She will also appear in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Wonder Woman 1984.