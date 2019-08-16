Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Rumer Willis says she's been dealing with a painful illness for weeks.

The 31-year-old actress shared her experience in a candid Instagram post Thursday after struggling with a stomach problem and other issues for nearly a month.

Willis, the eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a photo of herself in bed while feeling "exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down." She said she's been leaning on her sisters, Scout and Tallulah Willis, for support.

"I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven't been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection," the star wrote. "I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed."

Willis said she's learning to "let go" and allow her body to heal on its own time.

"I have been in so much pain and kept trying to fight it and be angry and sad, but what I realized was that I was trying to control it," she said. "I did some compassionate self forgiveness for any judgements I was holding against myself or my body for not behaving the was I wanted it to and really just allowed myself to be exactly where I was at and let go."

Willis said she's "feeling a little better" and "much more integrated" in herself since changing her outlook and managing her expectations.

"I am by no means 100% yet but getting there," the star wrote. "I wanted to share this because I think it's important for me to share not just the fun great parts of my life but also the tough ones too because we are all just doing the best we can with the tools we have."

"It's my birthday tomorrow and i wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me," she added.

Model Tess Holliday, fitness trainer Ashley Borden and actress Amanda Brugel were among those to express support in the comments.

"This is why I love you," Borden wrote. "I'm glad your on the mend. Miss you momma!"

"Much love baby girl. This was brave," Brugel added.

Willis played Gia Mannetti on 90210 and Tory Ash on Empire. She also won Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and competed in Season 1 of The Masked Singer.