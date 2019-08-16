Jim Gaffigan (L) and Jeannie Gaffigan attend the Grammy Awards in 2018. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Seinfeld (L) and Jessica Seinfeld attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart tops the Forbes list of highest-earning stand-up comedians. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart is the highest-earning stand-up comedian of 2019, according to Forbes.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian topped the company's new list of highest-earning stand-up comedians, released Friday.

Hart earned $59 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1 of this year. He previously topped the Forbes list of highest-paid comedians in 2016.

Backlash to Hart's past homophobic tweets did not appear to damage the star commercially. Hart holds lucrative sponsorships with Mountain Dew, Chase and other brands, completed a world tour in January, and released a new Netflix special, Irresponsible, in April.

Jerry Seinfeld earned the No. 2 spot with $41 million. Seinfeld has an upcoming residency show at the Beacon Theatre in New York and continues to receive payments from Hulu for Seinfeld streaming rights.

Hart and Seinfeld were followed by Jim Gaffigan at $30 million, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah at $28 million and Sebastian Maniscalo at $26 million.

Gabriel Iglesias, Amy Schumer, Terry Fator, Jeff Dunham and Aziz Ansari rounded out the top 10. Schumer, who last appeared in the top 10 in 2017, was the only woman to make the list.

Hart will next appear in the film Jumanji: The Next Level, which opens in theaters Dec. 13.