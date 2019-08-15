50 Cent says Snoop Dogg stole his Lamborghini on 'Late Show'

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson said on The Late Show that Snoop Dogg stole his Lamborghini following a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

50 Cent told host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday that Snoop Dogg had joined him onstage at the concert to perform a song together as a favor.

Snoop Dogg left after his performance while 50 Cent continued on with the concert. The rapper, after spotting the custom-made Lamborghini, then drove off with the car. The keys were left inside the vehicle due to it being parked inside the Barclays Center.

"I think he thought that was his car for a minute," 50 Cent joked after mentioning how Snoop Dogg likes to smoke marijuana.

"Then later he made a tape saying that I owe him for the performance," 50 Cent continued. "He thought I tricked him into a performance, but he offered to perform."

50 Cent is an executive producer for Starz series Power, which will be coming to a close with Season 6.

The final season will be shown in two parts, with the first half arriving on Aug. 25 and then the final episodes premiering in January. 50 Cent will be executive producing sequel series Power Book II: Ghost which will star Mary J. Blige.

50 Cent is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.