Alessia Cara impersonates Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse on 'Tonight Show'

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Alessia Cara mimicked Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse while playing Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Cara was tasked on Wednesday with singing "Pop Goes the Weasel" while performing like Eilish and singing "Old MacDonald Had A Farm" as Winehouse.

Fallon performed "Rubber Duckie, You're The One" as The Doors and then "Baby Shark" as Mick Jagger before Cara ended things with "Hush, Little Baby" as Alanis Morissette.

Cara is set to release a new EP titled This Summer on Sept. 6. The project will include new songs such as "Ready" and "Rooting for You."

Cara said that she recorded the EP while on tour. She will be embarking on a new tour this fall in support of This Summer.

"This came out of nowhere," she told Fallon about the EP. "Like I wanted to take a break for a year and then my brain was like, 'Nope. You're gonna put out this.'"

Cara also took The Tonight Show stage to perform "Querer Mejor" with Juanes.