Cindy Crawford attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth (L) and Elsa Pataky attend the New York premiere of "Men in Black International" on June 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Julia Roberts will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Roberts, Hemsworth and 33 new honorees in a press release Thursday.

"The Walk of Fame selection committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," selection committee chair Vin Di Bona said. "This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood."

"Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories," he added.

Roberts and Hemsworth will be recognized for their contributions to film. Roberts is a four-time Oscar nominee who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich (2000), while Hemsworth portrays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmuller will also receive stars in the Motion Pictures category.

In the Television category, Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil McGraw will receive stars. Andy Kaufman, who died in 1984, will receive a posthumous star.

The Recording category honorees include Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz and Tanya Tucker. Muddy Waters, who died in 1983, will receive a posthumous star.

In addition, Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter will receive stars in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. Susan Stamberg will be honored for her contributions to radio.