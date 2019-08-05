Zendaya 'grateful' for 'Euphoria' as Season 1 ends

Singer-actress Zendaya, the voice of Meechee in "Smallfoot," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Zendaya is thanking her fans for their support as her HBO series Euphoria ended its first season Sunday night.

The U.S. adaptation of the Israeli miniseries by the same name already has been renewed for a second season. The American version of the teen drama co-stars Maude Apatow, Storm Reid and Eric Dane.

"I am so grateful for this show," Zendaya posted on Instagram Sunday, along with the trailer for the last episode of Season 1.

"For the beautiful family I've gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I've found in it, and the people that we've been able to connect with and speak to through it," she added. "I'm thankful for a lot. And also for all of you out there for receiving our work with an open heart. Can't wait to do it all again!"

Zendaya, 22, is also known for her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman, Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.