'The 100' to end with Season 7

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The CW sci-fi series The 100 will wrap up with Season 7.

"With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!" show creator and executive producer Jason Rothenberg tweeted Sunday.

With a cast that has featured Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Kelly Hu, Christopher Larkin, Isaiah Washington, Henry Ian Cusick and Ricky Whittle, The 100 is about a group of survivors who return to Earth from the space habitat where they were living after a nuclear apocalypse.