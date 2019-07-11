HBO renews 'Euphoria' for Season 2

Storm Reid arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 15, 2019. The show will air on Monday, June 17th. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- HBO said Thursday it has renewed its teen drama series Euphoria for a second season.

Adapted by Sam Levinson for U.S. television, the remake of the Israeli miniseries by the same name stars Zendaya, Storm Reid and Eric Dane.

"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."

The coming-of-age story kicked off its eight-episode, first season in June.

"Literally just got the call. Can't say thank you enough for the support we've seen, wow...," Zendaya, who is also a producer on the show, tweeted about the renewal.