Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Meghan Markle, Cole Sprouse
'Descendants 3:' Video of Sarah Jeffery singing 'Queen of Mean' goes viral
Cameron Boyce remembered as 'Descendants 3' debuts
'Preacher' showrunner Sam Catlin: 'This is how we wanted to end it'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Martin Sheen

Photo Gallery

 
Jennifer Lopez turns 50: A look back

Latest News

'Fleabag' is the big winner at the TCA Awards
Iran: Foreign tanker in Gulf seized, sailors detained
Suspect, nine victims killed in shooting in Dayton
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
On This Day: Anne Frank captured by Gestapo
 
Back to Article
/