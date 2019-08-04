'Fleabag' is the big winner at the TCA Awards

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk attends the premiere of "Incredibles 2" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon's Fleabag was a big winner at the Television Critics Association Awards ceremony this weekend.

The show was named Program of the Year and Outstanding Comedy, while its creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was honored for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Fosse/Verdon actress Michelle Williams picked up the prize for Individual Achievement in Drama.

The Outstanding Drama honor went to Better Call Saul and Chernobyl won for Outstanding TV Movie or Miniseries.

Russian Doll was selected as Outstanding New Program, Queer Eye was voted Outstanding Reality Program and Leaving Neverland was recognized for Outstanding News and Information Program.

Deadwood won the Heritage Award and its creator David Milch was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.