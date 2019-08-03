Sofia Black-D'Elia, Michael Stuhlbarg join Bryan Cranston in 'Your Honor'

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg attends a screening of "Steve Jobs" in London in 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Night Of and Skins actress Sofia Black-D'Elia and Boardwalk Empire and Call Me By Your Name actor Michael Stuhlbarg have landed roles in the Showtime limited series, Your Honor.

The 10-part legal thriller is set in New Orleans.

It will star Breaking Bad Emmy winner Bryan Cranston "as a respected judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices," a press release said.

Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, a crime boss, and Black-D'Elia will portray Frannie, Adam's girlfriend.