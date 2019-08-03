Cameron Boyce remembered as 'Descendants 3' debuts

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The late Cameron Boyce was remembered Friday night as his movie Descendants 3 premiered on the Disney Channel.

Boyce, who had epilepsy, died after a seizure on July 6. He was 20.

A video tribute to the actor captioned, "You mean everything to us," was posted on the film's Twitter feed Friday.

Actress Sofia Carson also shared footage of her, Boyce and their co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart hugging and celebrating the final day of production on Descendants 3.

"Dear cam, this ones for you," Carson captioned the clip.

The film's director Kenny Ortega posted on Instagram Thursday a heartfelt message about Boyce, who also starred in the sitcom Jessie and Adam Sandler's Grown Ups movies.

"My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy," Ortega wrote.

Cameron also poured her heart out on Instagram, expressing how much she loves the cast and crew, and how grateful she is for the opportunity to star in the three TV movies about the teen children of Disney villains.

"Words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants," she said.