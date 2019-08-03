Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine land roles in 'Halo' series

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Designated Survivor alum Natascha McElhone and Fargo actor Bokeem Woodbine have signed on to star in the Showtime adaptation of the video game Halo.
The show's ensemble will also include Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy.
American Gods star Pablo Schreiber was previously announced to play the iconic role of Master Chief Spartan John-117.
"Very excited to be in such good company," McElhone tweeted.
Production is slated to begin later this year in Budapest. The series is expected to debut in early 2021.