Showtime renews Kevin Bacon's 'City on a Hill' for Season 2

Actor Aldis Hodge arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kevin Bacon's Showtime drama "City on a Hill" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced it renewed its Kevin Bacon-Aldis Hodge drama City on a Hill for a second season.

"Yay!" Bacon tweeted in response to the news.

Set in Boston in the early 1990s, Season 1 is to wrap up on Aug. 18.

"City on a Hill is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, told reporters at the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour.

"With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series."

The Following alum Bacon and Underground actor Hodge play respectively a corrupt FBI veteran and the prosecutor who crosses paths with him when he moves from Brooklyn to Boston.

"Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston," a synopsis said.