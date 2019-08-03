Gal Gadot to play Hedy Lamarr in Showtime limited series

Producer Sarah Treem attends the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Gal Gadot is to play the lead in a Showtime limited series about actress and inventor Heddy Lamarr. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has signed on to star in and executive produce Showtime's untitled limited series about screen icon and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

Sarah Treem -- who is known for her work on The Affair and In Treatment -- is writing the new project and will executive produce it with Warren Littlefield whose credits include The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo.

"The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today," Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour.

She added: "In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series."

Lamarr -- who starred in Boom Town, Samson and Delilah and The Female Animal -- died in 2000 at the age of 85.

In addition to acting, she had her own film production company and patented a frequency-hopping technology in 1941 that was the basis for modern-day Wi-Fi.