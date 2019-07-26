Amy Schumer attends the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Schumer (L) and Chris Fischer attend the Tony Awards in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Amy Schumer signed a first-look deal with Hulu and will star in, write, direct and executive produce the new series "Love, Beth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer will return to television in a new comedy series from Hulu.

Variety reported Friday the 38-year-old actress and comedian has signed a first-look deal with Hulu and will star in, write, direct and executive produce the new series Love, Beth.

Hulu has given Love, Beth a 10-episode first season order. The Hollywood Reporter said the show is expected to debut in late 2020.

Schumer's sister Kim Caramele will co-executive produce with Kevin Kane. The series hails from the WME production company Endeavor Content, which will distribute the show internationally.

Love, Beth will mark Schumer's first scripted TV series regular role and her first show since Inside Amy Schumer, which she created, starred in, wrote and executive produced. Inside Amy Schumer completed its fourth season on Comedy Central in June 2016.

Sources told THR Comedy Central released Schumer from her contract for Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 to clear the way for the Hulu series. Schumer told the New York Times in March she is open to making the fifth season.

Schumer last starred in the movie I Feel Pretty, which opened in theaters in April 2018. She welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, with husband Chris Fischer in May.