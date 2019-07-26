July 26 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black introduced a new criminal justice reform fund ahead of its final season on Netflix.

Series creator Jenji Kohan shared plans for the Poussey Washington Fund at the show's Season 7 premiere Thursday in New York.

The Poussey Washington Fund is named after Samira Wiley's character in the series, who was killed in Season 4. The fund is a real-life initiative to help incarcerated women that supports eight non-profit organizations.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) will launch a fictional version of the fund in the final season. Kohan said the plot line inspired her and executive producer Tara Herrmann to create a real-life version.

"Through the Poussey Washington Fund, our characters can live on and continue to make an impact after the show has come to an end," Kohan said in a statement. "Taystee recognized an opportunity to make a difference for her fellow inmates, and we saw no reason why we couldn't launch our own initiative to have an effect in the real world."

Kohan, Wiley and other stars reflected on Orange is the New Black's impact and introduced the fund in a video Thursday.

"We've seen how Orange is the New Black has impacted you and people all over the world," Wiley says. "We've been honored to tell these stories of these characters, and we've learned first-hand that the system is failing women, both inside and outside of prison walls."

Orange is the New Black released its seventh and final season Friday on Netflix.