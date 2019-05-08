Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "I Feel Pretty" last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Schumer (L) and her husband, Chris Fischer, are new parents of a baby boy. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- New mom Amy Schumer is introducing her baby boy to fans.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo and her son's name Tuesday after giving birth to her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

Schumer and Fischer named their son Gene Attell. Schumer posted a picture on Instagram of Fischer holding baby Gene.

"Gene Attell Fischer. And his dad Chris," she captioned the post.

People reported Schumer and Fischer may have chosen Attell after Schumer's friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell. Attell invited Schumer to perform with him in New York in January.

Kathy Griffin, Jennifer Coolidge, Loni Love, AnnaSophia Robb, Ashley Graham, Katie Couric and Andy Cohen were among those to congratulate Schumer in the comments of her post.

"I'm so happy for you, mama!" Griffin wrote.

"Killer name!! Awesome photo!!!! Wow! Congrats to you guys!!" Coolidge added.

Schumer gave birth to Gene on Tuesday, the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy. Schumer announced her son's birth on Instagram.

"Our royal baby was born," she wrote.

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018 and announced Schumer's pregnancy in October. Schumer said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March that Fischer's autism diagnosis has affected their marriage in a positive way.