WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston challenges Randy Orton

July 24 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston challenged Randy Orton on Smackdown to a championship match at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

Kingston, on Tuesday, mentioned the history he has with Orton which included a feud with The Viper from earlier in his career. The champion said that Orton had used his influence in WWE at the time to keep Kingston down and away from true success.

Orton admitted to holding Kingston back, stating that the high-flyer wasn't ready then, isn't ready now and that he could take the WWE Championship at any time.

Orton stayed behind to watch Kingston's match against Samoa Joe from ringside. Orton, while Kingston and Joe battled, attempted but failed to take out Kingston with an RKO. This ended the match in a disqualification and left Kingston and Orton staring each other down.

Joe then grabbed Orton which resulted in The Samoan Submission Machine receiving an RKO. The distraction was enough for Kingston to then take out Orton with a Trouble in Paradise.

Also on Smackdown, Shane McMahon accepted Kevin Owens' challenge to face him at SummerSlam. Owens, who had threatened to quit WWE if he loses the bout, promised to beat the living hell out of McMahon.

McMahon placed Owens into a main event match against Roman Reigns that would feature Drew McInTyre as the special guest referee, Elias as the guest timekeeper and himself as the guest ring announcer.

Owens and Reigns, despite initially wanting to face each other, quickly turned on McInTyre and Elias. The duo, following a brawl, was able to finally get their hands on McMahon and take him out with a Superman Punch from Reigns followed by two Stunners by Owens.

The Miz hosted a special edition of Miz TV that featured Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as his special guest.

The pair discussed the Raw Reunion before Dolph Ziggler arrived onto the scene to diss The Miz and Michaels. Ziggler said that Michaels' recent WWE appearances have been embarrassing. Michaels agreed with The Showoff but said it would be more embarrassing to be called a Shawn Michaels wannabe like Ziggler is.

Ziggler tried to punch Michaels but hit The Miz instead. Michaels fought back with a punch of his own before Ziggler knocked him out with a Superkick.

Other moments from Smackdown included Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Apollo Crews; Ember Moon defeating Charlotte Flair before taking out Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley; and Finn Balor challenging Bray Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam.

Wyatt responded to Finn's challenge in video form by presenting a new episode of his demented children's show, Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt praised Balor and accepted the challenge but warned The Extraordinary Man about facing him in his Fiend form.