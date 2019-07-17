WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens stuns Shane McMahon

July 17 (UPI) -- The feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon escalated on Smackdown as Owens delivered a Stunner to his boss twice.

McMahon kicked things off on Tuesday by banning Owens from the arena as he prepared to host a town hall meeting with the Smackdown roster.

McMahon stated that he wanted Owens gone following his rant last week as he wanted to keep the meeting respectful. The meeting was to give superstars a chance to air out their grievances about how he has been running the company.

Roman Reigns was the first one to speak up at the meeting, telling McMahon that nobody respected him and to kiss his ass. Others, such as Charlotte Flair, doubled down on their support for McMahon and his family.

Owens, as McMahon wrapped things up, snuck into the ring and took out McMahon with a Stunner before exiting through the audience. McMahon, wanting revenge, would later allow Owens back into the arena so that he could battle Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

McMahon, in the middle of the bout, arrived onto the scene with a gathering of supporters which included Drew McIntyre, Elias, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and more. The group surrounded the ring as Owens and Ziggler continued to battle.

Owens was poised to win the match after he survived a Zig Zag and dodged a Superkick from Ziggler in order to nail him with a Stunner. McMahon, as the referee counted to three, pulled Owens out of the ring.

Owens then quickly gave McMahon a second Stunner and ran towards the back with the other superstars in pursuit. McMahon promised that Owens would pay as Smackdown went off the air.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his New Day partners, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods, celebrated their successful night at Extreme Rules.

The group had taken up the allotted time set for Daniel Bryan to make a special announcement with the environmentalist choosing not to say anything at all when he came out to confront The New Day.

Kingston was then challenged for his WWE Championship by Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton. The trio settled for a Six-Man Tag Team match against The New Day instead which they won after Orton nailed Kingston with an RKO for the three count.

Other moments from Smackdown included Aleister Black defeating Cesaro, Flair defeating Liv Morgan after Morgan had confronted her at the town hall meeting, Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley choosing Ember Moon as her SummerSlam opponent after the pair defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The Kabuki Warriors -- consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane -- defeating Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics via count out, Apollo Crews defeating Andrade, and 24/7 Champion R-Truth being told by his friend Carmella that he can hide from challengers if he attends Comic-Con wearing a costume.