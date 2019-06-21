'Total Bellas' Season 5 to premiere in early 2020

Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella (L) and her twin sister Brie Bella. The duo's E! reality series "Total Bellas" will be returning in early 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- WWE and E! announced on Friday that Total Bellas, starring Nikki and Brie Bella, will arrive in early 2020.

The new season will consist of 10, hour-long episodes that will continue to explore the life and adventures of Nikki and Brie following their retirement from in-ring action in WWE.

"We're at a really exciting point in our lives and can't wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams," Brie said in a statement.

"We're looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season and hope they all have as much fun as we're having along the way," added Nikki.

Season 4 of Total Bellas wrapped up in March with Nikki announcing her retirement. The season finale also confirmed that she is dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev.

Nikki discussed her retirement from in-ring action recently on The Tonight Show, stating that she was forced out of competition due to injuries.

"I didn't get a choice," she said.