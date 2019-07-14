Season 2 of Eve Myles' drama 'Keeping Faith' to begin July 23 on BBC One

Actress Eve Myles is returning for a second season of "Keeping Faith." Photo courtesy BBC

July 14 (UPI) -- The second season of Keeping Faith, a mystery drama starring Torchwood and Broadchurch alum Eve Myles, is set to debut on BBC One on July 23.

Myles plays Faith Howells, a Wales lawyer and mother whose life was changed forever by the unexplained disappearance of her husband, Evan (Bradley Freegard.)

"Now, 18 months later, Faith is drawn into a new mystery as she takes on the case of Madlen Vaughan (Aimee-Ffion Edwards,) a local farmer accused of murdering her husband in cold blood," a press release said.

"The murder trial, the prospect of Evan's imminent release from prison, and her conflicted emotions towards former criminal Steve Baldini (Mark Lewis Jones) push her to breaking point."