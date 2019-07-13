Robson Green and Tom Brittney are returning for Season 5 of "Grantchester." Photo courtesy of ITV

July 13 (UPI) -- Robson Green and Tom Brittney have signed on to star in Season 5 of the British detective drama, Grantchester, ITV announced.

Brittney joined the show in Season 4 as young parish priest Will Davenport, who teams up to fight crime with Green's Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in rural, 1950s England.

Brittney replaced the show's lead James Norton, who played Father Sidney Chambers.

"We are very excited that Grantchester is returning for a fifth series. The audience has taken the pairing of Robson Green and Tom Brittney to their hearts and we are delighted to be able to continue the story of Geordie and Will with Masterpiece and ITV," executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said in a press release.

New episodes of Grantchester will be filmed this summer in Cambridgeshire.

The show airs on ITV in the United Kingdom and via the Masterpiece programming banner on PBS stations in the United States.