Matthew Morrison confirmed for 'American Horror Story: 1984'

July 11 (UPI) -- Writer-producer Ryan Murphy revealed Thursday that Matthew Morrison will play a role in his FX series, American Horror Story: 1984.

Morrison previously starred in Murphy's musical dramedy, Glee.

Murphy posted on social media a pair of "camera test" videos for Season 9 of AHS, showing the cast variously dressed in 1980s-style dance gear such as leotards, half shirts, tights, leg warmers and sneakers as they warmed up in a studio, then costumed as summer campers in shorts and tank tops as they walk through a rustic cabin.

Dan Hartman's pop song "I Can Dream About You" is playing in the background.

Among the stars spotted in the videos are Morrison, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Season 9 is slated to premiere on Sept. 18.