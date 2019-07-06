Paul Bradley, Patricia Potter returning to 'Holby City' for 20th anniversary

Actor Paul Bradley is returning to "Holby City" for five episodes in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. Photo courtesy BBC

July 6 (UPI) -- Paul Bradley and Patricia Potter are returning to Holby City to help celebrate the British hospital drama's 20th anniversary.

Bradley will reprise his role of Elliot in five episodes and Potter will return as Diane in one episode.

Bradley was on the show 2005-15 and Potter 2002-07.

The BBC previously announced Patsy Kensit and Luke Roberts will be back this year as Faye and Joseph.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to a program on which I spent so many happy years," Bradley said in a press release. "Holby has always been a hive of really exciting and imaginative stories and this won't be any different, it's going to be a cracker!"

"It's lovely to be returning to Holby. I really enjoyed my time there and made fantastic friends as well as meeting my husband. Returning after a decade is very weird, but it's as friendly as ever and revisiting Diane feels like putting on an old glove! She had a tragic end and this story line feels like it puts the character to bed with some peace and resolution. It's great," Potter added.

The Casualty spin-off will air its 1,000th milestone episode this year.