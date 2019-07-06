Lee Daniels says 'Star' movie is in the works

July 6 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Lee Daniels said he plans to wrap up his canceled series Star with a 2-hour TV movie.

Fox declined to order a fourth season of the show, which starred Queen Latifah, Judy Demorest and Brittany O'Grady. The drama is about young half-sisters navigating the treacherous waters of the music industry.

Daniels discussed the project's revival in a video he posted on Instagram Friday.

"We're going to make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members -- even the dead ones," he said.

Daniels, 59, is also the creator of Fox's Empire, featuring Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett.

That show was recently renewed for a sixth and final season.

Daniels said Smollett, who has been embroiled in legal woes since he was accused of staging a fake hate crime in Chicago, will not return for the last episodes.

Smollett has denied any wrongdoing.