CBS cancels 'Ransom' after three seasons

July 4 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled Ransom, its thriller about hostage negotiators, after three seasons.
"We're joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching," the show's official Twitter account said Wednesday.
Star Natalie Brown also confirmed the end of the series.
"Cast/crew/character/location dreams are made of. Thank you RansomSeries RansomCBS & the entire CriRes team for the privilege of playing Kate," Brown tweeted.
The series co-starred Luke Roberts, Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor.
Variety said low ratings and fierce competition from streaming services were to blame for the show's cancellation.