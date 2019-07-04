CBS cancels 'Ransom' after three seasons

Actress Sarah Greene attends a photo call for "Black 47" at the 68th Berlin Film Festival on February 16, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actress Nazneen Contractor arrives for the "Star Trek Into Darkness" premiere in Los Angeles on May 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Ransom," starring actress Natalie Brown, will not return for a fourth season on CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled Ransom, its thriller about hostage negotiators, after three seasons.

"We're joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching," the show's official Twitter account said Wednesday.

Star Natalie Brown also confirmed the end of the series.

"Cast/crew/character/location dreams are made of. Thank you RansomSeries RansomCBS & the entire CriRes team for the privilege of playing Kate," Brown tweeted.

The series co-starred Luke Roberts, Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor.

Variety said low ratings and fierce competition from streaming services were to blame for the show's cancellation.