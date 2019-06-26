Actor Ethan Peck arrives at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere in New York on January 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Adam Rodriguez is to play a role in Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lorenza Izzo is to play a role in Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck have joined the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

The second chapter in Showtime's Penny Dreadful horror drama anthology is set in 1938 Los Angeles.

Leading the cast are the previously announced Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner and Lin Shaye have signed on as recurring guest stars.

John Logan is the show's creator, writer and executive producer. He also helmed the first Penny Dreadful, which took place in Victorian-era London. The original show aired on the cable network 2014-16.

"When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism," a Showtime press release said.