June 25 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes says she hasn't been suspended from the show.

The 51-year-old television personality discussed her status with the Bravo series during an interview with Majic radio station host Vic Jagger after ripping a cameraman's shirt during the Season 11 finale.

"I have never been suspended," Leakes told Jagger. "And I am on Season 12. Thank you very much."

Leakes also denied reports she will star on a Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff.

"No, that's not true. If I've gotten a spinoff, they haven't told me yet, and I need them to tell me," the star said.

"I haven't filmed a thing," she added. "I read that, too. If I had a spinoff, I'd be happily telling you."

Rumors about Leakes being suspended surfaced after the Season 11 finale showed Leakes trying to stop a cameraman from going in her closet during a party. Leakes had told co-stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams not to go in her closet, but the pair did and the cameraman followed them in.

Leakes previously said on Watch What Happens Live in March that she didn't think she overreacted by ripping at the cameraman's shirt.

"How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don't have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that," the star said.

"When you come to my house, you're not going to disrespect my home," she added. "They were not in the right. Because you can't come in someone's house -- First of all, they weren't even invited upstairs. They just came upstairs on their own."

Leakes has starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for nine seasons. The show co-stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille.