'Office' to stream exclusively on NBCUniversal service starting in 2021

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. version of The Office will only be available on a new NBCUniversal streaming service as of 2021.

"The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before," Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, said in a statement. "We can't wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal's new streaming service."

Starring Steve Carell, John Kraskinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and Mindy Kaling, the Pennsylvania-set, workplace comedy originally aired on NBC 2005-2013. The mockumentary-style show is based on the similarly named, U.K. sitcom created by and starring Ricky Gervais.

"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform -- but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix tweeted.