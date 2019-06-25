June 25 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson is confronted by the knife-wielding Ghostface in the first teaser trailer for Scream Season 3.

The clip, released on Monday, features Jackson answering her door only to be greeted by the killer.

"What are you supposed to be?" Jackson asks, unimpressed by Ghostface's mask until he raises his knife above her.

The teaser also introduces the cast for Scream Season 3 which includes Mary J. Blige, Tyga, CJ Wallace and Keke Palmer.

The third season, titled Scream: Resurrection, will be moving the horror series based on the film franchise of the same name from MTV to VH1. The network will debut the show on July 8 and will air two, one-hour episodes for three consecutive nights.

Scream: Resurrection will follow a local star running back (RJ Cyler) whose past comes back to haunt him and his friends. Queen Latifah is serving as an executive producer.