'Penny Dreadful' alum Rory Kinnear to play new character in sequel

March 19 (UPI) -- Penny Dreadful alum Rory Kinnear has joined the cast of the sequel series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime said Tuesday.

Kinnear played Dr. Frankenstein's creature in the first part of the supernatural saga, which took place in 19th century London and ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

The follow-up is set in 1930s Los Angeles. Kinnear will play Dr. Peter Craft, who is described in a press release as "a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe."

John Logan is the creator, writer and executive producer of both shows.

"It's no secret that Rory is one of my favorite actors on the planet, and working with him in the original series was inspiring," Logan said in a statement. "So much so that I wrote this part for him, and I'm thrilled he'll be joining us in the City of Angels."

Kinnear joins previously announced cast members Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane.