Lucy Liu's 'Why Women Kill' to debut on CBS All Access Aug. 15

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party in San Diego on July 21, 2018. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lucy Liu's new series "Why Women Kill" is set to debut on CBS All Access on Aug. 15. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- CBS All Access said its new dark comedy Why Women Kill will premiere on Aug. 15.

The show was created by Marc Cherry whose credits include Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids. It stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

After the first episode airs, fresh installments will be available on the streaming service each week on Thursdays.

The series follows three women dealing with infidelity in their marriages -- a housewife in the 1960s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, a synopsis said.