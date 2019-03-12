Actress Ginnifer Goodwin attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on July 21, 2018. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste is set to co-star in "Why Women Kill" on CBS All Access. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Good Place and Barry alum Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of Marc Cherry's latest dark comedy Why Women Kill.

The actress will act alongside previously announced stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott and Alexandra Daddario in the new CBS All Access series. The show follows the lives of women living in three different decades and dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

"Seen in 2018, Taylor (Howell-Baptiste) is a fiercely intelligent, kick-ass woman, a lawyer, perfectly in control of her sensitive side when she chooses to display it," a press release said. "She is also very protective of her husband, who is content to play beta to her alpha. Described admiringly by her husband, Eli, she is 'one hot feminist,' driven, impassioned, and very sexy. She's also upfront about being bisexual, and she and Eli have an open marriage, which, so far, seems to be working."

Howell-Baptiste will also soon be seen in Hulu's Veronica Mars revival with her Good Place co-star Kristen Bell.