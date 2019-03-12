NBC renews 'Blacklist' for Season 7

Actress Mozhan Marno arrives on the red carpet at UN Women For Peace Association Luncheon in celebration of International Women's Day in New York City on March 1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- NBC announced it has renewed its crime drama The Blacklist for a seventh season.

"Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the top of their game and make The Blacklist one of NBC's signature series," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Monday.

Season 6 is airing now on Fridays. The cast includes James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

"Following the startling revelation that Raymond 'Red' Reddington isn't who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen is torn between the relationship she's developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies," a synopsis said.

"Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process."