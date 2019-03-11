Actor Luke Treadaway attends the premiere of "Unbroken" in Los Angeles on December 15, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum David Morrissey and Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance are to star in ITV's World War II drama The Singapore Grip.

Based on the late J.G. Farrell's novel, the six-part series will co-star Luke Treadaway (Ordeal By Innocence,) Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous,) Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation,) Elizabeth Tan (Coronation Street) and newcomer Georgia Blizzard.

Filming is underway in South East Asia on the show, which follows a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion, a press release said.

"I was delighted to be invited to adapt The Singapore Grip, a panoramic account of the disastrous loss of Singapore to the Japanese invaders in 1942," screenwriter Christopher Hampton said in a statement Monday.

"Close analysis of this great novel has only deepened my enthusiasm for the skill with which Farrell has combined the private story of the machinations, commercial and amorous, of the Blackett family and their struggle -- described with Farrell's trademark subversive wit -- to preserve and expand their prosperous rubber business with the unfolding of the cataclysmic events to which they remain totally oblivious until it's too late."