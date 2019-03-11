'Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere to run 54 minutes

Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lena Headey attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke (L) and Kit Harington play Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones Season 8 will kick off with a 54-minute episode.

The HBO series updated its schedule Sunday to show the exact length of the first two episodes of its eighth and final season.

The Season 8 premiere, which airs April 14, will run 54 minutes. Episode 2, which airs April 21, will have a runtime of 58 minutes.

Season 8 will consist of six episodes. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys denied in July that each episode will be two hours long.

"Not two hours? Yes, they are not going to be. Not that I've seen, anyway," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Game of Thrones released a first Season 8 trailer last week featuring Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and other characters. Harington recently told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he cried after reading the script for the series finale.

"I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding. And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried," the actor said.

Game of Thrones is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin. HBO is developing a prequel series starring Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Georgie Henley, Naomi Ackie and other actors.