Left to right, Joshua Jackson, Darren Goldstein, writer/director Jeffrey Reiner, writer/producer Sarah Treem, actors Julia Goldani Telles, John Doman, Maura Tierney and Victor Williams of "The Affair" appear backstage during the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

'The Affair" star Maura Tierney arrives on the red carpet at the "Final Portrait" on March 22, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"The Affair" star Dominic West. The Showtime series will return for its final season in August without star Joshua Jackson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced that the fifth and final season of The Affair will premiere on Aug. 25.

"What does the future hold?" the network said on Twitter Tuesday alongside a short clip of stars Dominic West (Noah) and Maura Tierney (Helen).

The final season will jump forward in time and feature Anna Paquin joining the cast as the adult daughter of Ruth Wilson's character Alison and Joshua Jackson's character Cole named Joanie. She will trying to discover what happened to her mother following the events of Season 4.

Jackson will not be returning for Season 5, choosing to officially exit the series.

Sanaa Lathan, Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand will be returning as series regulars with Omar Metwally, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Russell Hornsby, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano also returning.

New cast members include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang, Lyriq Bent and Michael Braun.