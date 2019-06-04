June 4 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced that the fifth and final season of The Affair will premiere on Aug. 25.
"What does the future hold?" the network said on Twitter Tuesday alongside a short clip of stars Dominic West (Noah) and Maura Tierney (Helen).
The final season will jump forward in time and feature Anna Paquin joining the cast as the adult daughter of Ruth Wilson's character Alison and Joshua Jackson's character Cole named Joanie. She will trying to discover what happened to her mother following the events of Season 4.
Jackson will not be returning for Season 5, choosing to officially exit the series.
Sanaa Lathan, Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand will be returning as series regulars with Omar Metwally, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Russell Hornsby, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano also returning.
New cast members include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang, Lyriq Bent and Michael Braun.