Ashton Kutcher says 'Ranch' will end in 2020

Actress Elisha Cuthbert arrives on the red carpet at NBC's Upfront Presentationin New York City on May 12, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Danny Masterson attends the premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen in Los Angeles on March 18, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Sam Elliott (L) and Ashton Kutcher are set to return for a fourth and final season of "The Ranch" on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Actor and producer Ashton Kutcher announced via Twitter that the last episodes of his sitcom "The Ranch" will air in 2020.

"We're excited to bring you the final 20 episodes -- 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!" Kutcher tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of him with his co-stars Dax Shepard, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.

The first three seasons of the show are now streaming. It follows the fictional Bennett family as they live and work on their Colorado Ranch.

Danny Masterson was fired midway through the taping of the third season after past sexual abuse allegations resurfaced in the MeToo era. He has denied any wrongdoing. The motorcycle of his Ranch character Rooster was found in a Season 3 episode and he is presumed dead.