Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reprises his role as Jaime Lannister in a new "Full House" sketch on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The worlds of Game of Thrones and Full House collided on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a new skit titled Full House Lannister starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Coster-Waldau reprised his Game of Thrones role as Jaime Lannister on the skit on Monday as the one-handed knight started a new life with the Full House family.

Coster-Waldau was joined by Full House alums Bob Saget and Dave Coulier who reprised their roles as Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone from the sitcom respectively.

Coster-Waldau was featured using his sword to help Coulier open a jar of pickles before having a heart to heart talk with Saget concerning Jaime's sister Cersei. The trio also take part in an opening credits sequence that ends with a Game of Thrones dragon burning the characters down.

HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end of Sunday after eight seasons. Netflix's Full House spinoff, titled Fuller House featuring Saget and Coulier, will be ending this fall with a fifth and final season.