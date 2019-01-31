#FullerHouse will return for a fifth and final season this fall pic.twitter.com/8trIgtTDJn

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed Full House sequel series Fuller House for a fifth and final season.

The official Twitter account for Fuller House confirmed the renewal alongside a video that highlighted moments from the series including Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) deciding to move in with D.J. (Candace Cameron-Bure).

"We're saving the best for last," Cameron-Bure says in the clip alongside other cast members.

Original Full House stars John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget also appeared on Fuller House alongside cast members Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Soni Bringas.

Fuller House arrived on Netflix in 2016. Season 4 debuted on the streaming service in December and featured D.J. starting to date Steve (Scott Weinger) once again.

The fifth and final season is set to arrive in the fall.